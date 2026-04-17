Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Market likes the sound of Harmony

Shares in Harmony Gold climb 4.5% on stronger gold prices

Harmony (Dorothy Kgosi )

Shares in Harmony Gold climbed 4.5% as strong gold prices continued to boost performance. The miner is benefiting from higher revenues, solid earnings growth and strong cash flow, while improved output and rising dividends have supported sentiment.

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