STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Market likes the sound of Harmony

Shares in Harmony Gold climbed 4.5% as strong gold prices continued to boost performance. The miner is benefiting from higher revenues, solid earnings growth and strong cash flow, while improved output and rising dividends have supported sentiment.
Shares in Harmony Gold climbed 4.5% as strong gold prices continued to boost performance. The miner is benefiting from higher revenues, solid earnings growth and strong cash flow, while improved output and rising dividends have supported sentiment.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.