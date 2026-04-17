Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Valterra shaken

Executive share sales add to negativity

Valterra (Dorothy Kgosi)

Valterra Platinum shares fell almost 5.2% on the JSE yesterday to end at R1,477, weighed down by broader commodity selling and concerns over long-term platinum demand. Recent executive share sales added to the negative sentiment.

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