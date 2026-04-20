MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Relief but no resolution for oil

Brent crude plunged 11.45% as tension in the Middle East eased sharply on Friday, cooling market fears. However, Reuters reports that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Sunday, a day after Iran fired on two vessels that tried to cross.
Brent crude plunged 11.45% as tension in the Middle East eased sharply on Friday, cooling market fears. However, Reuters reports that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Sunday, a day after Iran fired on two vessels that tried to cross.
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