Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Relief but no resolution for oil

Brent crude plunges after easing of Iran war tension, but Strait of Hormuz a pain point

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Brent crude plunged 11.45% as tension in the Middle East eased sharply on Friday, cooling market fears. However, Reuters reports that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed on Sunday, a day after Iran fired on two vessels that tried to cross.

petrol priceeconomyiran war

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