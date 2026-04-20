Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Thungela shares plunge 16%

Ex-dividend status triggers steep drop in stock price

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Thungela Resources shares plunged 16% on Friday, largely due to trading ex-dividend, which removed entitlement to its payout. The decline was compounded by easing Middle East tensions and recent financial losses by the thermal coal producer.

mining

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