STOCK WATCH | Resources index takes a beating

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Losses in resources stocks dragged down the resources index 1.9% on Monday, with Harmony, Sibanye, Valterra and Impala Platinum (Implats) leading the losses. Harmony was down 4%, Sibanye 3.59%, Valterra 2.99% and Implats 2.67%