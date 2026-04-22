STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Pan African leads sell-off

Gold mining company Pan African Resources led a sector-wide sell-off across the JSE’s precious metal giants on Tuesday, plunging 5.7% as commodity traders braced for further price pressure. Gold prices have yet to recover from their drop in March.
Gold mining company Pan African Resources led a sector-wide sell-off across the JSE’s precious metal giants on Tuesday, plunging 5.7% as commodity traders braced for further price pressure. Gold prices have yet to recover from their drop in March.
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