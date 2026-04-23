MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude watches Iran developments

Oil prices rose for a third day straight, topping $100 a barrel in intraday trade. Brent crude pulled back last night, but was still up 3.3% even after President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension to the US-Iran ceasefire.
Oil prices rose for a third day straight, topping $100 a barrel in intraday trade. Brent crude pulled back last night, but was still up 3.3% even after President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension to the US-Iran ceasefire.
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