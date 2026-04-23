Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Harmony slides for the third day

US-Iran ceasefire fails to steady metal markets as bargain-hunters drive gold higher

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Shares in Harmony Gold fell again on Wednesday, giving up 3% for a loss of more than 9% this week. The US-Iran ceasefire extension did little to calm metal markets, with Reuters reporting the gold price rose on bargain-hunting.

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