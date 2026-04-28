MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude shoots towards $110

Oil prices climbed 3.3% by yesterday evening after peace talks between the US and Iran hit a dead end. Goldman Sachs once again raised its outlook for oil prices, now seeing Brent crude at an average of $90 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the year
Oil prices climbed 3.3% by yesterday evening after peace talks between the US and Iran hit a dead end. Goldman Sachs once again raised its outlook for oil prices, now seeing Brent crude at an average of $90 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.