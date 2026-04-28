Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude shoots towards $110

Supply concerns mount as US-Iran negotiations stall

(Karen Moolman)

Oil prices climbed 3.3% by yesterday evening after peace talks between the US and Iran hit a dead end. Goldman Sachs once again raised its outlook for oil prices, now seeing Brent crude at an average of $90 a barrel in the fourth quarter of the year

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