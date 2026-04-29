MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude breaks through $110

Brent crude rose more than 3% in intraday trade on Tuesday, as geopolitical tension and concerns over potential supply disruptions lifted prices, even as the United Arab Emirates signalled it will exit Opec effective May 1.
Brent crude rose more than 3% in intraday trade on Tuesday, as geopolitical tension and concerns over potential supply disruptions lifted prices, even as the United Arab Emirates signalled it will exit Opec effective May 1.
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