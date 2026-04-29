Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude breaks through $110

Energy markets on edge as UAE announces Opec departure

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Brent crude rose more than 3% in intraday trade on Tuesday, as geopolitical tension and concerns over potential supply disruptions lifted prices, even as the United Arab Emirates signalled it will exit Opec effective May 1.

oil price

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