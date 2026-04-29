Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Profit-taking weighs on precious metals index

Sector slide follows profit-taking and weaker gold and platinum prices

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The JSE precious metals & mining index fell 5.8% yesterday as weaker precious metal prices and profit-taking weighed on the sector. Losses followed a holiday-shortened week, with thin liquidity amplifying the downside move.

JSE

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