STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Profit-taking weighs on precious metals index

The JSE precious metals & mining index fell 5.8% yesterday as weaker precious metal prices and profit-taking weighed on the sector. Losses followed a holiday-shortened week, with thin liquidity amplifying the downside move.
The JSE precious metals & mining index fell 5.8% yesterday as weaker precious metal prices and profit-taking weighed on the sector. Losses followed a holiday-shortened week, with thin liquidity amplifying the downside move.
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