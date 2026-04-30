World Gold Council reports 73% plunge in demand for gold ETFs

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Industry data shows gold investment demand plunging in the first quarter of 2026 as the war in Iran sparked a sell-off of mining stocks and gold jewellery.

The World Gold Council’s first-quarter demand trends report recorded a 73% plunge in demand for gold ETFs as huge outflows in March reversed much of the buying at the start of the year.

Demand for gold jewellery, meanwhile, fell 23% year on year to its lowest level since 2020 in the three months to end-March, due to large drops in Indian and Chinese demand.

Gold ETFs, publicly traded stocks that track the price of gold by holding physical bullion, had been steadily rising over the past two years as investors sought exposure to the metal’s steadily rising price. In the wake of the Iran war, however, fears of continued disruption to oil supplies have seen the metal’s price fall by more than 13%.

The JSE’s biggest gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields, each lost about 18% of their value in March. The share price of Harmony Gold, the country’s biggest producer by volume, plunged 28%.

The sell-off stems from a concern that higher inflation will force central banks to hike interest rates, making gold less attractive than interest-bearing assets such as bonds.

Central banks, a driver of gold’s rallying price in recent years, also increased their gold selling in the first quarter of 2026 in a bid for liquidity.

In anticipation of short-term fiscal stress, due to the looming threat of inflation, several countries increased their sales, including Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan’s state oil fund.

“During the quarter, central banks had to contend with heightened uncertainty on multiple fronts. The conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel added to an already fraught geoeconomic environment, driving greater volatility across markets, including gold,” said the council.

The council, which represents many of the world’s largest listed gold miners, said it expects demand for gold stocks to remain positive in 2026, with inflows exceeding outflows, but at a lower level than last year.

As central banks grapple with supply shocks amid Middle East tensions and uncertainty continues to cloud their rate decisions, government bond yields are expected to stay elevated, putting pressure on gold.