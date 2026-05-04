Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | JSE far off record highs

Middle East conflict continues to weigh on local equities

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The JSE’s all share index edged up on Thursday, still caught up in the Middle East war conundrum and closing April at just above 115,000 points. It is a far cry from the record 126,952 it reached in early 2026 before the war weighed on markets.

JSE

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