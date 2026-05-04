Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Investors snap up Aspen

Share price soars 40% in six months as confidence returns

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Aspen’s share price slipped more than 1% on Thursday but is up more than 40% over the past six months, with investors having warmed to the group, which for the first time since 1997 boasts a debt-free balance sheet after a major R26.5bn disposal.

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