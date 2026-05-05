Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Pick n Pay shares head for R19

Retailer faces tough talks with 22,000 workers

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Shares in Pick n Pay weakened 3% on Monday, with the group headed for difficult discussions with its employees in a move that could reshape working conditions for about 22,000 store employees, as the retailer attempts to rein in costs.

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