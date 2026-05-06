Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | African success lifts Vodacom

Share price jumps after the group says it expects a surge in profit

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The share price of Vodacom spiked almost 5.3% yesterday after it said it expects a surge in profit. South African telecommunications companies have been reporting stellar results as their test of Africa operations delivers great results

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