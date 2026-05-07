Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Iran peace deal reports bad news for oil

Brent crude drops 7% as energy markets react to potential end of Middle East conflict

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Brent crude oil futures dropped nearly 7% on reports about a US-Iran peace deal. News outlet Axios reported that the US believes it is getting close to a one-page document which will end the war and set up more detailed nuclear negotiations.

iran waroil price

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