Brent crude oil futures dropped nearly 7% on reports about a US-Iran peace deal. News outlet Axios reported that the US believes it is getting close to a one-page document which will end the war and set up more detailed nuclear negotiations.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Iran peace deal reports bad news for oil
Brent crude drops 7% as energy markets react to potential end of Middle East conflict
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