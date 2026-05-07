The JSE’s resources index rallied almost 6.5% on Wednesday as optimism returned to the market on the hope that Iran and the US are closing in on a peace deal. Sibanye-Stillwater led the gains with a surge of about 11%, followed by Harmony’s 10% jump
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STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Relief for resources index
Sibanye-Stillwater and Harmony surge as hopes for Iran-US peace lift sentiment
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