Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Alsi pauses on US-Iran truce hopes

Gold and platinum stocks the standout performers

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The JSE all share index (Alsi) held steady on hopes that a US-Iran truce is in sight. Resources shares did the heavy lifting, with gold and platinum stocks the standout performers. Luxury goods maker Richemont also put in a strong showing.

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