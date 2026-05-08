MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Alsi pauses on US-Iran truce hopes

The JSE all share index (Alsi) held steady on hopes that a US-Iran truce is in sight. Resources shares did the heavy lifting, with gold and platinum stocks the standout performers. Luxury goods maker Richemont also put in a strong showing.
The JSE all share index (Alsi) held steady on hopes that a US-Iran truce is in sight. Resources shares did the heavy lifting, with gold and platinum stocks the standout performers. Luxury goods maker Richemont also put in a strong showing.
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