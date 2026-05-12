MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Retailers’ index hits lowest since June 2023

The JSE retailers’ index fell more than 3.6% to its lowest since June 2023 on Monday as TFG’s plunge deepened its decline. The index has lost more than a quarter of its value this year as inflation fears erode consumer confidence.
The JSE retailers’ index fell more than 3.6% to its lowest since June 2023 on Monday as TFG’s plunge deepened its decline. The index has lost more than a quarter of its value this year as inflation fears erode consumer confidence.
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