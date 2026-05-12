Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | TFG tumbles more than 12%

Earnings warning triggers sharp sell-off as investors react to profit forecast

TFG (Dorothy Kgosi)

Shares in retailer TFG collapsed more than 12% on Monday, going below R60 in intraday trade for the first time since the pandemic, after it told investors that annual headline earnings would slump by a third.

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