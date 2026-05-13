Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude leaps after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal

Oil price surges nearly 3% on fuels fears and Strait of Hormuz shipping disruption

Brent oil (Dorothy Kgosi)

The Brent crude price shot up almost 3%, buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s peace proposal response. The news raised concerns that the conflict may continue, keeping shipping through the Strait of Hormuz paralysed.

donald trumpoil price

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