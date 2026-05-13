MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude leaps after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal

The Brent crude price shot up almost 3%, buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s peace proposal response. The news raised concerns that the conflict may continue, keeping shipping through the Strait of Hormuz paralysed.
The Brent crude price shot up almost 3%, buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s peace proposal response. The news raised concerns that the conflict may continue, keeping shipping through the Strait of Hormuz paralysed.
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