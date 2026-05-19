Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Gold price supported by weaker dollar

The weaker greenback lends support to gold amid inflation worries

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Gold inched higher on Monday, with Reuters saying support from a weaker dollar offset pressure from higher treasury yields and inflation concerns. Shares in Harmony gained 3.55% after the gold miner said it is on track to meet its full-year production guidance.

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