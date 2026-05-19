Oil slips after Trump pauses planned Iran attack for negotiations

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An oil tanker at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on May 6 2026. Picture:

By Alex Lawler

London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude dropping 1%, after US President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack on Iran to allow for negotiations to end the war in the Middle East.

Trump posted on social media on Monday that he was holding off from a military attack that had been scheduled for Tuesday while efforts to reach a deal with Iran continued, adding that the US was ready to resume attacks if a deal is not reached.

Brent futures for July were down $1.27, or 1.13%, at $110.83 a barrel by 1.19pm GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate crude contract for June delivery, which expires on Tuesday, slipped 45c, or 0.41%, to $108.21. The more active July contract fell 38c, or 0.36%, to $104.

“We continue to jump from one news cycle to the next, with plenty of noise being created, but so far no meaningful developments pointing toward the beginning of the end of the war,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen, adding that Trump’s comments had driven oil lower.

In the previous session Brent and WTI hit their highest since May 5 and April 30, respectively.

The Middle East conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway that typically carries about a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas, creating the world’s biggest oil supply disruption, according to the International Energy Agency.

Seaborne oil

Separately, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent extended a sanctions waiver by 30 days to allow “energy-vulnerable” countries to continue purchasing Russian seaborne oil.

In the US, a record 9.9-million barrels were drawn from the strategic petroleum reserve last week, energy department data showed, bringing stockpiles down to about 374-million barrels, the lowest since July 2024.

US crude stocks are expected to have fallen by about 3.4-million barrels in the week to May 15. The weekly data from the Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday.

Peace proposal

Tehran’s latest peace proposal to the US involves ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon; the exit of US forces from areas close to Iran; and reparations for destruction caused by the US-Israeli war, state media reported on Tuesday.

In Tehran’s first comments on the proposal, deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran also sought the lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen funds and an end to the US maritime blockade on the country, according to the IRNA news agency.

The terms as described in the Iranian reports appeared little changed from Iran’s previous offer, which US President Donald Trump rejected last week as “garbage”.