Boxer’s market value is closing in on the R40bn mark, with the stock up more than 20% this year. The winning run continued on Monday, with the retailer’s share price up 2.45%. Last week it reported turnover of R46.7bn for the year to end February, up 12.3%.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Boxer’s market cap heads to R40bn
The retailer’s shares surge after strong annual turnover growth
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