Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Boxer’s market cap heads to R40bn

The retailer’s shares surge after strong annual turnover growth

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Boxer’s market value is closing in on the R40bn mark, with the stock up more than 20% this year. The winning run continued on Monday, with the retailer’s share price up 2.45%. Last week it reported turnover of R46.7bn for the year to end February, up 12.3%.

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