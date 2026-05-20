Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Naspers and Prosus get a boost

Tencent’s partnership with AI company Stream lifts the shares

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Shares in Naspers rallied 3.8% on Tuesday after key investment Tencent announced a strategic collaboration with Stream, the company behind the open-source AI agent framework Vision Agents. The market value of Prosus went up 3.46%.

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