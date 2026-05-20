STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Naspers and Prosus get a boost

Shares in Naspers rallied 3.8% on Tuesday after key investment Tencent announced a strategic collaboration with Stream, the company behind the open-source AI agent framework Vision Agents. The market value of Prosus went up 3.46%.
Shares in Naspers rallied 3.8% on Tuesday after key investment Tencent announced a strategic collaboration with Stream, the company behind the open-source AI agent framework Vision Agents. The market value of Prosus went up 3.46%.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.