Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Bonds capitulate to inflation data

Inflation uptick keeps pressure on local yields

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The yield on South Africa’s 10-year bond was about 8.91% on Wednesday, holding close to its highest level since early April. The local inflation rate of 4% signalled rising price pressures, which could lead to higher interest rates.

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