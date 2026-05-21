MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Bonds capitulate to inflation data

The yield on South Africa’s 10-year bond was about 8.91% on Wednesday, holding close to its highest level since early April. The local inflation rate of 4% signalled rising price pressures, which could lead to higher interest rates.
The yield on South Africa’s 10-year bond was about 8.91% on Wednesday, holding close to its highest level since early April. The local inflation rate of 4% signalled rising price pressures, which could lead to higher interest rates.
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