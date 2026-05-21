Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Standard Bank leads in market cap

Share gains take the bank’s value to R509bn

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Shares in Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, went up 2.28% on Wednesday, taking its value to R509bn and gaining it another accolade as the country’s largest bank by market value. FirstRand saw its value rise 2.17% to R495bn.

standard bank

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