Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | JSE jumps on US-Iran peace hopes

Resources rally leads JSE to stellar performance

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The JSE had a stellar day on Monday on hopes that the elusive peace agreement between the US and Iran is in sight. The all share index gained almost 2.5%, led by resources stocks. Harmony, AngloGold and Valterra surged more than 6% on the day.

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