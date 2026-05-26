Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Sasol dented by weaker oil prices

Shares fall more than 4% as rand strengthens and oil prices slide

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Sasol weakened more than 4% on a stronger rand and weaker oil prices. The price of Brent crude was down 6% on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. Sasol shares have gained 60% since the war broke out in February, valuing it at R140bn.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

GARETH NEWHAM | Police budget promotes professional policing and puts organised crime in the crosshairs

2

MICHAEL SETTAS | How the Constitutional Court battered NHI

3

Tsiko eyes JSE listing after securing big Transnet rail allocation

Related Articles