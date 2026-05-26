STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Sasol dented by weaker oil prices

Sasol weakened more than 4% on a stronger rand and weaker oil prices. The price of Brent crude was down 6% on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. Sasol shares have gained 60% since the war broke out in February, valuing it at R140bn.
Sasol weakened more than 4% on a stronger rand and weaker oil prices. The price of Brent crude was down 6% on hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. Sasol shares have gained 60% since the war broke out in February, valuing it at R140bn.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.