Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Thungela one of the biggest JSE winners

Sasol also climbs as fossil fuel groups outperform broader market

(Dorothy Kgosi)

One of the biggest winners on the JSE on Tuesday was Thungela, which jumped more than 8.6%. It was a good day on the bourse for fossil fuel groups, with Sasol also accelerating — by 5.85%. The all share index closed the session flat.

miningJSE

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