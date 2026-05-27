STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Thungela one of the biggest JSE winners

One of the biggest winners on the JSE on Tuesday was Thungela, which jumped more than 8.6%. It was a good day on the bourse for fossil fuel groups, with Sasol also accelerating — by 5.85%. The all share index closed the session flat.
One of the biggest winners on the JSE on Tuesday was Thungela, which jumped more than 8.6%. It was a good day on the bourse for fossil fuel groups, with Sasol also accelerating — by 5.85%. The all share index closed the session flat.
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