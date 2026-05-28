MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude slumps towards $95 a barrel

Brent crude fell about 3.8% on Wednesday as expectations of improved US-Iran relations raised the prospect of restored oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Reuters reported a pick-up in tanker traffic through the strait.
Brent crude fell about 3.8% on Wednesday as expectations of improved US-Iran relations raised the prospect of restored oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Reuters reported a pick-up in tanker traffic through the strait.
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