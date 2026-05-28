Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Reinet plunges more than 11%

Investors dump Reinet Investments as drop in net asset value shakes confidence

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Reinet Investments was the worst-performing stock on the JSE after it reported a 4.5% drop in net asset value to €6.6bn for the year to end-March. The share price drop came despite the investment company raising its proposed dividend by 17.6%

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