MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Platinum treads water on ceasefire news

Platinum was little changed on Thursday night, reversing direction after reaching a four-week low. Reuters reported that the dollar and oil prices eased after news that the US and Iran reached an agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days.
Platinum was little changed on Thursday night, reversing direction after reaching a four-week low. Reuters reported that the dollar and oil prices eased after news that the US and Iran reached an agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days.
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