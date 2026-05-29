Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Platinum treads water on ceasefire news

Dollar and oil prices ease, stabilising precious metals

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Platinum was little changed on Thursday night, reversing direction after reaching a four-week low. Reuters reported that the dollar and oil prices eased after news that the US and Iran reached an agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days.

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