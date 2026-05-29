Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | ASP Isotopes shares up 35% in seven days

Silicon separation breakthroughs at ASP drive investor optimism

(Dorothy Kgosi)

ASP Isotopes added 9.26% on Thursday, extending their winning streak to a seventh session. The shares have been lifted by news of advancements at ASP’s local facilities in separating different forms of silicon for use in advanced technologies.

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