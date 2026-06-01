The price of oil fell after President Donald Trump continued to say the US and Iran are close to a deal, with Brent futures down 1.7%. But Reuters reported defence secretary Pete Hegseth as saying the US is ready to restart attacks if a deal remains elusive.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude heads towards $90
Trump sees progress on Iran deal as Pentagon warns of renewed strikes
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