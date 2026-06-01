Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Brent crude heads towards $90

Trump sees progress on Iran deal as Pentagon warns of renewed strikes

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The price of oil fell after President Donald Trump continued to say the US and Iran are close to a deal, with Brent futures down 1.7%. But Reuters reported defence secretary Pete Hegseth as saying the US is ready to restart attacks if a deal remains elusive.

oil price

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