Luxury goods group Richemont, chaired by South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, capped a stellar month, adding 2% on Friday. The fourth-largest counter by market value on the JSE is now worth nearly R1.9-trillion after adding almost 11% in May.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Richemont shares speed past R3,500
Johann Rupert’s luxury empire surges as Richemont hits new market cap high
Editor’s Choice
2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.