Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Richemont shares speed past R3,500

Johann Rupert’s luxury empire surges as Richemont hits new market cap high

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Luxury goods group Richemont, chaired by South Africa’s richest man, Johann Rupert, capped a stellar month, adding 2% on Friday. The fourth-largest counter by market value on the JSE is now worth nearly R1.9-trillion after adding almost 11% in May.

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