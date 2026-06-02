MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Oil jumps after report Iran plans to halt talks

Brent crude oil surged more than 4%, breaking a three-session losing streak after reports that Iran’s negotiating team will halt talks and stop sending messages to the US through mediators, citing concern over inconsistent signals from Washington.
Brent crude oil surged more than 4%, breaking a three-session losing streak after reports that Iran’s negotiating team will halt talks and stop sending messages to the US through mediators, citing concern over inconsistent signals from Washington.
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