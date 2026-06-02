Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT | Oil jumps after report Iran plans to halt talks

Traders weigh uncertainty after bad news on US-Iran talks

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Brent crude oil surged more than 4%, breaking a three-session losing streak after reports that Iran’s negotiating team will halt talks and stop sending messages to the US through mediators, citing concern over inconsistent signals from Washington.

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