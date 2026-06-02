Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT | Greencoat climbs 5.3% after main board debut

Main board listing boosts visibility among institutional investors

Greencoat (Dorothy Kgosi)

Greencoat Renewables was among the JSE’s top gainers, jumping 5.3%. The renewable infrastructure investor has moved from AltX to the JSE’s main board, a step expected to improve visibility among institutional investors and enhance trading liquidity.

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