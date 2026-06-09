Achieving better investment outcomes starts with the right advice

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Structured guidance helps improve consistency, discipline and long-term financial outcomes in changing market conditions, says FNB Wealth and Investments.

South African investors have never had more access to markets, investment products and information. From local unit trusts to offshore equities and digital trading platforms, the barriers to entry have fallen significantly in recent years.

However, greater market opportunity has not necessarily made investing any easier. In fact, it has increased the number of decisions investors are expected to make.

These range from balancing global exposure and market volatility to tax considerations, retirement planning and shifting personal goals, all while navigating a steady stream of market-shifting news, commentary and real-time data.

Bheki Mkhize is the CEO and Renzi Thirumalai the CIO of FNB Wealth and Investments. (FNB Wealth and Investments)

In this rapidly changing environment, the challenge is no longer simply identifying investment prospects — it’s ensuring that you make consistent, well-judged decisions over time.

This is why advice-led investing is gaining traction.

From product selection to structured portfolio design

Rather than starting with products, this approach begins with a clear understanding of the investor’s financial position, objectives and risk tolerance.

As a result, the focus isn’t on selecting individual investments — it’s on building a structured portfolio that can support those objectives across different market conditions. It’s a more deliberate approach, grounded in planning, discipline and ongoing adjustment.

Research supports the idea that the value of advice goes well beyond product selection.

Global investment manager Vanguard’s work on its Adviser’s Alpha framework aims to quantify the value that professional advisers add to investment outcomes. It estimates that a combination of behavioural coaching, asset allocation, rebalancing, tax-aware implementation and withdrawal planning can contribute a cumulative benefit of about 3% per annum in potential value added.

Investment research firm Morningstar reaches a similar conclusion from a financial planning perspective, finding that better planning decisions can meaningfully improve retirement outcomes.

Together, these research papers point to a broader truth that investors are often best served not by just receiving more information, but rather by having an adviser help them put a disciplined framework in place to guide them in making better decisions over time.

The cost of emotional decisions in complex markets

One of the reasons this type of advice-led investing is becoming more prominent locally is the growing complexity of investment choice.

As more South Africans allocate capital across both domestic and global markets, the risk of fragmented portfolios and inconsistent exposure increases.

Access has expanded, but without a clear framework, portfolios can easily become a collection of disconnected decisions rather than a coherent strategy.

Offshore investing is a good example. South African investors now have relatively broad access to global markets, supported by allowances such as the single discretionary allowance (which was doubled to R2m this year) and foreign investment allowance.

However, cross-border investing introduces additional complexity and considerations, including currency exposure, tax treatment and regulatory compliance. These factors are manageable, but they require coordination within a broader financial plan.

At the same time, long-term financial outcomes remain under pressure.

As investing becomes increasingly accessible to more South Africans, the real long-term success differentiator won’t be access alone. It will be the ability to navigate complexity with clarity and consistency — FNB Wealth and Investments

National Treasury has repeatedly highlighted that a large proportion of South Africans are not on track to retire comfortably.

This is one of the drivers behind recent retirement system reforms that place greater emphasis on approaches that prioritise consistency, appropriate risk-taking and alignment with long-term goals rather than short-term performance.

Of course, investor emotions and behaviours continue to play a significant role in the investment success equation. Even where access and information are available, decision-making is not always easy, or rational.

Investors often struggle with timing decisions, overreact to market movements and underestimate long-term risk.

If left unaddressed, or unmanaged, this type of behaviour can erode returns just as easily as poor asset selection can — in fact, the effect of emotion-driven investment and market timing attempts can be far more negative than just choosing a less than optimal stock.

Bridging the gap between strategy and execution

In response to these dynamics, advice-led investing focuses on process rather than prediction. It starts with understanding the investor’s full financial context, including income, liabilities, future obligations and personal priorities.

From there, a strategic asset allocation approach is established to balance growth, income, liquidity and downside protection. Portfolio construction follows, with diversification across asset classes, geographies and risk factors.

Ongoing management is central to the effectiveness of this advice-led approach. Markets shift, personal circumstances change and portfolios need to adapt without losing sight of the original objective.

Regular review ensures that portfolios remain aligned, while avoiding unnecessary or reactive changes that can undermine long-term performance.

For many investors, the success of advice-led investment often means they are comfortable allowing it to evolve into full discretionary portfolio management — which allows the investment manager full discretion to act on behalf of the client.

This helps bridge the gap between strategy and execution, ensuring that portfolios are managed in line with their intended purpose, rather than being shaped by emotions or short-term reactions.

Discretionary management also introduces a level of discipline that is difficult to maintain in self-directed portfolios. Asset allocation, rebalancing and risk management are applied systematically, supported by ongoing oversight and a clear governance framework.

This allows investors to remain focused on outcomes, while the day-to-day implementation is handled for them in a structured and consistent way.

It is this combination of disciplined process, consistent execution and alignment to client objectives that contributed to FNB Private’s recent recognition in the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards as the leading discretionary portfolio manager in South Africa.

Awards aside, as investing becomes increasingly accessible to more South Africans, the real long-term success differentiator won’t be access alone. It will be the ability to navigate complexity with clarity and consistency.

Advice-led investing achieves this by focusing on more deliberate, outcomes-based decision-making, where long-term alignment takes priority over short-term reactions.

For investors seeking to build and preserve wealth over time, that level of structure and certainty is incredibly valuable.

This article was sponsored by FNB Wealth and Investments.