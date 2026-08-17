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PODCAST | The case for looking beyond developed markets

PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask explores why faster growth, younger populations and improving government finances make emerging markets worth watching

A changing economic landscape is putting emerging markets firmly on investors’ radar, with growth, demographics and fiscal discipline shaping the outlook. (123RF/Vectorfusionart)

PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explores why emerging markets matter for discerning investors looking for viable places to allocate their capital.

Pask says emerging markets deserve a much closer look from investors.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

The story is no longer just about higher risk and higher volatility. It is increasingly about stronger growth, better demographics, improving fiscal discipline, more attractive valuations, and a wider opportunity set for active managers.

So strong is this conviction that PSG Wealth has introduced new global fund solutions for its clients to take advantage of the opportunity.

Through the lens of market data, Pask unpacks the current global economic outlook and how emerging markets offer opportunities outside of norm. He also details how the macroeconomic and fiscal picture has changed between emerging and developed markets in recent years.

The discussion highlights:

  • why investors should be paying much more attention to emerging markets right now;
  • what the main structural drivers behind the long-term emerging market story are;
  • why active management is better than passive exposure in emerging markets.

Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit the PSG website for more information.

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