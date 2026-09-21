PODCAST | PSG Wealth: when more choice means making more decisions

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With many new ideas, funds and investment offerings to choose from, clients should consider whether new products genuinely solve financial issues or just generate more selection.

Financial services are full of new ideas, funds and investment offerings, but more choice does not always mean better financial decisions.

The more important question for clients is whether a new product solves a genuine financial need or simply creates another decision to make.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH

PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask explores the difference between a product-led conversation and an advice-led wealth-management relationship.

And why the right wealth-management partner should focus on the client’s long-term financial goals rather than simply the latest investment offering.

In this latest podcast edition, the investment manager details the difference between a product house and an advice house, warning against choosing investments simply because they are new, heavily marketed or recently successful. This raises questions:

What does the research tell us about the value of advice?

Why can more choice sometimes make decision-making harder?

What should clients look for in a wealth-management partner?

What should a client look for when choosing a long-term wealth-management partner?

Pask’s key message is to find a wealth manager who can walk the journey with their client, helping to develop a plan for long-term value creation, while also being accountable for sticking to that plan.

Listen to it now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1719218">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.