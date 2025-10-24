Automechanika Johannesburg celebrates 10 years with a move to Gallagher Convention Centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parts, components, accessories and customising will be some of the industries showcased at the trade event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Automechanika Johannesburg marks its tenth anniversary this year and moves to Midrand’s Gallagher Convention Centre as its new venue.

The October 28–30 automotive trade event has a line-up of conferences, talks, awards and the Alexandra Automotive Hub and Panel Discussion. Organised by Messe Frankfurt SA, the 10th anniversary edition will focus on parts and components, accessories and customising, management and digital solutions, repair and maintenance, car wash and reconditioning, and electronics and systems.

The three-day event is a platform for knowledge-sharing and partnership that accelerates progress across the automotive and logistics ecosystem, said Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.

“Whether you operate a workshop, manage a fleet, supply the industry or shape strategy in transport, logistics or the automotive sector, the show offers a targeted agenda aligned to the sector’s most urgent challenges and opportunities,” he said.

The line-up features the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Conference. Themed “An Exploration of the Latest Developments in New Energy Vehicles”, the regional gathering of transport and logistics decision-makers will examine strategic imperatives shaping the automotive sector.

The Crash Repairers Association (CRA) Conference will convene collision repair professionals, OEMs, insurers and suppliers to address the trends redefining the vehicle body repair industry. As a paid conference, delegates can expect sessions on emerging repair standards, enabling technologies and sustainability practices, with practical engagement at supplier stands to see the latest tools and innovations first-hand.

Also on the agenda is the Right to Repair SA Talk, the theme of which is “Access to Technical Information — A Vital Piece in the Puzzle.” This free-to-attend session will unpack why open access to vehicle data is essential for workshops, mechanics and aftermarket businesses.

The MIWA Spanner Torque Pavilion returns to bring together the full repair and maintenance ecosystem, from workshops and component manufacturers to end users.

Another highlight will be the Alexandra Automotive Industrial Hub Showcase as well as a Panel Discussion themed “Unlocking Opportunities: Empowering Township SMMEs in the Automotive Value Chain”, hosted by the City of Johannesburg.

Register to attend the show at no cost here.