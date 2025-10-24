VW to keep producing for coming week despite Nexperia chip dispute

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen will produce as normal at its German sites in the coming week as it works to shield its supply chains from a dispute over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, but it warned on Friday some short-term effects on its network remained possible.

A Chinese export ban on Nexperia’s chips has rattled supply chains in the automotive sector and other industries, prompting companies to look for alternatives amid questions over how long stockpiles can last.

Production at Volkswagen’s German sites is secure up to and including Thursday, October 30, according to a statement. The following day is a public holiday in parts of Germany where its Wolfsburg and Zwickau plants are based.

A source said on Thursday that production at the main plant in Wolfsburg would proceed as planned next week, but that there was uncertainty beyond that.

“At all other German production sites of the Volkswagen Group as well, operations for the coming week are secured as things stand today,” a Volkswagen spokesperson said.

The group includes luxury carmakers Porsche and Audi, as well as Skoda and Seat.

“Short-term impacts on the production network of the Volkswagen Group cannot generally be ruled out,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company was examining alternative sourcing options and was in contact with potential suppliers.

Reuters