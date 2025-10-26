REVIEW: New Audi A5 brings tech-savvy elegance to everyday driving

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s been a busy year for Audi SA with the appointment of Markus Schuster as its new head and the launches of several vehicles, including the new A5.

Available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive quattro guise, the latest A5 is the replacement for the A4 sedan and the previous A5 Sportback. Audi calls it a sedan though it’s actually a sportback — with a tailgate instead of a boot lid — but whatever its label, the A5 radiates elegant athleticism with its long wheelbase, low stance and coupe-like silhouette.

Under the smart exterior is a cabin reduced to minimalistic sophistication. The dashboard is clear of buttons, and controls are bundled into the curved 14.5-inch central infotainment screen (there’s an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen for the front seat passenger too), but the A5 strikes a spot-on balance between digitised minimalism and user-friendliness.

The oft-used controls — including the climate control — are on the screen’s home menu, so you don’t have to go prospecting for them in a digital maze while taking your eyes off the road, as in some cars.

The A5 has haptic buttons on the steering wheel, and though we usually aren’t usually fans of them, in this car they’re less finicky than some we’ve experienced. They respond intuitively to finger pressure, making it easy to adjust functions such as the audio volume — though Audi has conveniently retained a physical volume knob too.

The new A5’s sportback-style tailgate enhances practicality. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

The digital instrument panel has customisable layouts, and the new infotainment system uses Android Automotive as its operating system. Third-party apps, such as YouTube, are available via the Audi Application Store, which is directly integrated into the system and does not require a smartphone.

Ambient lighting enhances the atmosphere inside a cabin with Audi’s typical premium ambience. Decorative inlays in brushed aluminium, open-pore wood or carbon fibre are available through various interior packages.

The standard Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system has 16 speakers and 685 watts, while a 20-speaker, 810-watt system is optional.

The test car was equipped with an optional panoramic glass sunroof with segmented variable transparency. Using polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology, the roof adjusts between clear and shaded sections, though it’s not possible to block out the sun completely.

As standard the A5 comes with seven airbags, three-zone climate control, lane departure warning, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps with high-beam assist, artificial leather upholstery, an electric tailgate and electric front seats.

With a length of 4,829mm, the car has a rear seat that is roomy enough for two to three adults. There is a generous 445l of space under the electronically operated tailgate, which expands to swallow large cargo with the rear seats tipped down. The boot lacks a spare wheel.

The new Audi A5 is powered by a choice of 2.0 TFSI petrol turbo engines: the entry-level front-wheel-drive car with outputs of 146kW and 340Nm, and the quattro all-wheel drive boasting 200 kW and 400 Nm — both matched to seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmissions. They are offered in S line or Black Edition trim, which adds black exterior accents, bespoke 19-inch black metallic wheels and red brake callipers.

Premium materials and intuitive digital interfaces set the tone inside Audi’s new A5. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

On test is the 146kW Black Edition priced at R1,166,800, which is sold with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.

The tester was impressively refined and the engine was barely audible when driving. While falling short of real excitement, the petrol turbo car produces satisfying levels of performance. It scoots off the line without turbo lag, for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.8 seconds. It cruises and overtakes with little effort, topping out at a 248km/h top speed.

The test car’s fuel consumption was a thirsty 11.8l/100km in mostly urban conditions, but we expect it should get closer to the factory-claimed 7.5l with more open-road driving.

The front-wheel-drive A5 is a pleasure to drive, a polished and quiet performer with neat, predictable handling. It has good ride comfort when equipped with the optional S Sport suspension with damper control, which is adjustable for stiffness to cater for varying driving situations.

The optional panoramic glass sunroof has segmented switchable transparency but you can't block out the sun completely. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

The adjustable suspension is part of an optional R100,000 Tech Pro package, which includes front and rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, electric steering wheel adjustment and adaptive cruise assist plus.

Other nonstandard features fitted to the test car were a wireless phone charger, matrix LED headlights, 360-degree parking camera, digital key and a full-featured infotainment package, among others.

Unlike many brands, particularly modern Chinese players, which offer a feast of comforts as standard, German premium marques still reserve their most upmarket features for the extra-cost options list. It’s one of the reasons that the German executive brands are struggling and have lost market share as consumers seek better value elsewhere.

There is too much to like about the new A5, particularly its styling flair and polished performance, and it is price competitive with its Teutonic rivals, but its premium price and middling spec are destined to keep it in the niche-selling ranks.

Audi A5 vs rivals

∗ BMW 320i M Sport, 135kW/300Nm — R963,731

∗ Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line, 150kW/165Nm — R1,095,919

∗ Lexus ES 300h SE, 160kW/221Nm — R1,127,500

∗ Audi A5 TFSI Black Edition, 146kW/340Nm — R1,166,800

droppad@arena.africa