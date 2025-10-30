Electric Volvo EX30 Cross Country conquers Sani Pass

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volvo Car SA has used the battery-electric EX30 Cross Country to ascend the 2,876m Sani Pass, saying it demonstrates that mountaineering is no longer the exclusive territory of combustion engines.

In a repeat of the 1969 feat when the first Volvo ascended the trail, the high riding and newly launched EX30 electric crossover has become the first EV to successfully complete the mountain route used by Basotho shepherds, as they navigated and guided their sheep and goat herds up its steep gradients long before combustion engines roared up its slopes.

The EX30 Cross Country drivetrain consists of two electric motors mounted on each axle for all-wheel drive traction, with a total system output of 315kW and 543Nm, meaty enough to tame off-road obstacles. The ground clearance is an elevated 190mm.

SA’s highest solar-powered EV charger is also located at 1,566m at the Premier Resort Sani Pass, which enabled the EX30 Cross Country to undertake the campaign.

The custom EX30 Cross Country was kitted out with off-road accoutrements, including knobby Falken all-terrain rubber, a Volvo roof rack with cargo options including a bag with embroidered details, a fishing rod and potjie pot holder and a bicycle. Four fitted Hella spotlights improve visibility on rural roads in the dark.

“The ascent of Sani Pass by the EX30 Cross Country is a defining moment for electric mobility in SA,” said Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Cars SA. “It demonstrates that electric vehicles can tackle the most challenging terrain and that clean, sustainable energy can power adventure in even the most remote and rugged locations.”