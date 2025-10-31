Ford said to be investing $370m in Indian engine plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford is planning to invest about 32.50-billion Indian rupees ($369.76m) in India to make new engines, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said the Maraimalai Nagar manufacturing site in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu would be retooled to make high-end engines for export markets with an annual capacity of more than 200,000 units.

The new engines will not be exported to the US, Bloomberg reported, adding that an announcement was expected as early as this week.

The move comes despite US President Donald Trump’s pushing companies to manufacture more in the US by imposing tariffs on imports.

Last year, the carmaker signalled interest in plans to restart manufacturing at its factory in Tamil Nadu, after it stopped making cars in India in 2021.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters