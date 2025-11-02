World Supercross championship finale nears in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The world's best Supercross riders in 2025 will be crowned during the SA GP in December.

SA is getting closer to hosting a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship for the first time on December 13 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

The season finale promises high-octane performances from the world’s best supercross riders, with the 2025 SX1 and SX2 world champions to be crowned. Supercross events take place on specially constructed tracks inside stadiums, differing from motocross, which is on outdoor courses.

In the SX1 class, championship riders include Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Joey Savatgy and Christian Craig, while reigning SX2 champion Shane McElrath will be fighting to defend his crown against contenders including Max Anstie and Enzo Lopes.

“Cape Town is the perfect location for our season finale. The intensity of the title hunt, combined with the phenomenal atmosphere of the DHL Stadium, guarantees an unforgettable night. The riders, teams and fans are all ready to see who has what it takes to be crowned the 2025 world champion,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross.

Aerial view of Cape Town with the DHL Stadium in the foreground. Picture: DEYANDENCHEV (DEYANDENCHEV)

“Bringing World Supercross to Cape Town is a massive moment for the sport in our country,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis earlier this year. “SA has a proud motocross and supercross fan base, and we’re excited to host the season finale at the iconic DHL Stadium.”

Tickets are priced from R450, and packages designed for every fan, including designated family zones, general admission, premium, hospitality and more, will be available.

For more information visit www.showtime.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za.