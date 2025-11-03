Hyundai SA to give away car in ‘Closest to the Pin’ golf challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hyundai Automotive SA has announced it will give away a car to the winner of the new “Win A Car for Closest to the Pin” competition.

During round four of the 2025 Hyundai Open at Ebotse Links golf course in Benoni, from November 6 to 9, either a professional player or one of three preselected amateur golfers who lands their ball closest to the pin at hole 11 will walk away with a new Hyundai Exter.

The selection of the three amateur golfers was based on the 2025 Hyundai Open Beat the Pro Challenge, which ran from January 31 to February 16.

“Golf has always been about precision, focus and performance, qualities that resonate deeply with Hyundai’s brand philosophy,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive SA.

“With this innovation, we decided to raise the stakes by blending professional and amateur play in a single, high-pressure test of accuracy, all under official tournament conditions.”

The winner of the 2025 Hyundai Open also wins a brand-new Hyundai Palisade to drive for a full year. Furthermore, in rounds three and four of the four-day tournament, any professional golfer who scores an eagle in both rounds will be entered into a lucky draw to win a brand-new Hyundai Alcazar for a year.

The Ebotse Links golf course in Benoni is where the Hyundai Open will take place. Picture: SUPPLIED (HYUNDAI)

“Our five-year association with The Sunshine Tour, through being the main supplier of transport at previous tour events, resulted in significant corporate brand exposure for our vehicles. Based on this success, we decided to become a full tournament name sponsor of the 2025 Hyundai Open,” added Anderson.