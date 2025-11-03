Nissan debuts four concept builds for US SEMA show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nissan has shown the new Patrol as a no-nonsense desert racing support vehicle at SEMA

Nissan returned to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas with four concept vehicles. This year Nissan’s special builds feature rugged SUV legends, a bakkie and sports car. These vehicles were displayed at the Nissan booth on November 4-7.

Nissan Dune Patrol

Nissan recently launched the new Patrol to the world. The Dune Patrol on show at SEMA pays homage to the model’s desert racing history as a support vehicle for dune racers with a custom long-travel racing suspension with Bilstein coilovers, widened fenders and prototype Nismo (Nissan Motorsport) 18-inch Axis beadlock wheels shod with 37-inch Yokohama Geolander M/T G003 tyres.

The array of bespoke and prototype off-road parts include high clearance bumpers with a swing-out spare tyre, frame-mounted rock sliders, skid plates, off-road lighting, a roof rack and a cat-back exhaust system.

To make long-stay adventures comfortable, the Dune Patrol features storage racks and mounting solutions for essential gear. Panels for fuel and water canisters, an on-board air compressor system and a long-range radio antenna can be accommodated.

The Frontier Rapid Runner concept is a Nissan Navara for kayakers (NISSAN)

Nissan Frontier Rapid Runner

The Nissan Frontier is the technical twin to SA’s Navara but primarily offered in the US and Canada. It’s an evolution of the 2024 Project Trailgater inspired by the US social gathering at which an informal meal is served from the back of a parked vehicle.

The concept returns with a transformation to pander to the whitewater kayaking scene with a Nismo roof and bed rack systems for carrying multiple kayaks. It’s perched on 17-inch Ascend wheels wrapped in 37-inch Yokohama rubber, widened tracks and fender flares, and custom tubular doors for an open-air experience.

The Rapid Runner boasts paddle and wetsuit storage, a portable shower and solar panels for recharging gear. Custom Covercraft waterproof seat covers and lined floors match the waterlogged lifestyle.

The Forsberg-tuned Nissan Z will enter competition in the GRIDLIFE GLGT series in 2026. (NISSAN)

Forsberg Racing NISMO GT-Z

Enthusiasts of low-level racing are catered for by the Forsberg Racing-owned and modified Nismo GT-Z. It’s a track-ready race car planned to enter competition in the Gridlife GLGT series in 2026.

It’s based on a standard Z Nismo and incorporates more than 50 bespoke performance parts from Nismo and other suppliers, including the coilover suspension, turbochargers and exhaust kits. SEMA attendees can virtually pilot the GT-Z racing car at the Nissan booth on a custom Podium 1 racing simulator with a bespoke racing seat and an immersive set-up.

Forsberg Racing's classic Y60-generation Patrol is retro banger with 1,000hp on tap. (NISSAN)

Forsberg Racing Patrol

Forsberg Racing, which is owned and run by three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg, also turned its attentions to Nissan’s heritage, turning its classic 1990 Y60-generation Nissan Patrol into a 746kW turbocharged monster.

The upgrade parts are all sourced from Nismo, including the 17-inch Axis beadlock wheels and 35-inch tyres and the parts used to modify the model’s TB48 4.8l petrol inline-six cylinder engine.